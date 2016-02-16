Cloud mapper

Air Live Drive

Add your clouds as disk drives to your computer


Your clouds as local disks

Connect your clouds as disk drives on your computer and work with the clouds as local disks.

Work online

Use your usual tools or programs directly on the files in the cloud.

Multiple clouds supported

Air Live Drive works with the most important clouds and can add multiple accounts from the same cloud. Each account becomes a disk drive on your computer.

Save space on your hard drive

Work online without duplicating your clouds on your computer and save space on your hard drive.

Free version

Work with the free version and know the software.
Get the Pro version to complete the experience.

Work without synchronizing

Work directly with the files in the cloud avoiding the synchronization process.

Your clouds accesible

Add the clouds, award a disk and start working with your online files.

Clouds supported by Air Live Drive

  • OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, OneDrive China, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, Mega, Yandex, Naver, Hidrive, Mail.ru, WebDAV, Mail.com, Adrive, Magenta Cloud, Stack Storage, Datto Drive, pCloud, Teracloud, SharePoint Online, SharePoint China, Opendrive, Backblaze, Koofr, Owndrive, Nextcloud, FTP, FTPS and SFTP

    Air Live Drive supports the best cloud servers

Advanced configuration

Quick access to your files.

Optional cache

Optional cache system to accelerate the access to files in your clouds

Background uploads

Optional system of uploads in the background so you don't have to wait for uploading the file to continue working.

Windows integration

Menu in Windows Explorer to "create shared link", "open in browser" and "watch video" for cloud files.

Complete your experience

For a multi-cloud file manager and synchronization tool, we recommend the brother program Air Explorer.
And with Air Cluster, you can join all your clouds and create a single cloud.

Air Cluster
Air Explorer

Pro Version

Get all the functions of Air Live Drive with the Pro version for 1 year or Lifetime (1 license per device).

Basic

FREE
  • 1 drive per cloud
  • Maximum of 3 drives
  • No password
  • Shared and Team Drives

FREE

Pro Lifetime

$25
  • Unlimited drives per cloud
  • Unlimited drives
  • Start up password
  • Shared and Team Drives

$25

1 YEAR

$17
  • Unlimited drives per cloud
  • Unlimited drives
  • Start up password
  • Shared and Team Drives

$17

