Connect your clouds as disk drives on your computer and work with the clouds as local disks.
Use your usual tools or programs directly on the files in the cloud.
Air Live Drive works with the most important clouds and can add multiple accounts from the same cloud. Each account becomes a disk drive on your computer.
Work online without duplicating your clouds on your computer and save space on your hard drive.
Work with the free version and know the software.
Get the Pro version to complete the experience.
Work directly with the files in the cloud avoiding the synchronization process.
Add the clouds, award a disk and start working with your online files.
Air Live Drive supports the best cloud servers
OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, OneDrive China, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, Mega, Yandex, Naver, Hidrive, Mail.ru, WebDAV, Mail.com, Adrive, Magenta Cloud, Stack Storage, Datto Drive, pCloud, Teracloud, SharePoint Online, SharePoint China, Opendrive, Backblaze, Koofr, Owndrive, Nextcloud, FTP, FTPS and SFTP
Quick access to your files.
Optional cache system to accelerate the access to files in your clouds
Optional system of uploads in the background so you don't have to wait for uploading the file to continue working.
Menu in Windows Explorer to "create shared link", "open in browser" and "watch video" for cloud files.
For a multi-cloud file manager and synchronization tool, we recommend the brother program Air Explorer.
And with Air Cluster, you can join all your clouds and create a single cloud.
